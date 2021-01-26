mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

"Whoopty" Rapper CJ Embraces Newfound Fame On "BOP"

Alex Zidel
January 26, 2021 09:36
1.3K Views
43
12
CJ via YouTubeCJ via YouTube
CJ via YouTube

BOP
CJ

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
70% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Staten Island rapper CJ officially releases his follow-up to "Whoopty".


Staten Island rapper CJ shot to fame following the release of his viral single "Whoopty", which took everybody by storm. The beat has been discussed at length, including in our recent article dissecting the Hindi origins of the sample, which was also used by King Von, FBG Duck, and others. 

Following the success of his breakout single, CJ has signed a deal with French Montana, returning with a brand new music video for his follow-up single "BOP". The track sees CJ reveling in his newfound fame and success, stunting in front of luxury whips with some designer drip. The rapper hangs out with his crew and takes over the Big Apple, hanging out the window and shouting out his lyrics. Of course, CJ also references his "Whoopty" success a few times, blurting out the song title as an ad-lib throughout the new cut.

Listen to CJ's official follow-up and stay tuned because he's on pace for a big year.

Quotable Lyrics:

She yellin' out she wanna f*ck with a whoopty
I'm feelin' groovy
Hittin' my phone, like, "Baby come do me"
We makin' a movie
She wanna pull up and give me the besos
I'm countin' the pesos
I gotta stick to the cheese, like queso
I think we makin' a mess, ho'

CJ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  3
  12
  1.3K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
CJ new music drill Whoopty bop new song
12 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS "Whoopty" Rapper CJ Embraces Newfound Fame On "BOP"
43
12
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject