CJ Delivers Debut EP "Loyalty Over Royalty" Ft. French Montana

Staten Island rapper CJ has been making waves in the music scene following the massive, viral success of his single "Whoopty." All of the buzz centered around the track was instrumental in his new deal with Warner Records, and to kick off 2021, CJ is back with new music, this time in the form of his debut EP, Loyalty Over Royalty.

The eight-track EP only hosts one feature from French Montana who also acted as executive producer of the project. We recently caught up with CJ and spoke with him about his career and working on Loyalty Over Royalty. "This is really just my introduction to the industry," he exclusively told us. "I didn’t want to get too crazy with features and flood the whole EP with features, so I kind of just kept it a little to myself and just got some records with just me. But definitely the next project, definitely expect some more features."

Stream Loyalty Over Royalty and make sure to read our exclusive interview with the rising rapper: "Rise & Grind: CJ On His Top 5 D.O.A., Working With 6ix9ine, New EP & More."

Tracklist

1. Politics

2. Set

3. "BOP"

4. Whoopty

5. I'm Lit ft. french Montana

6. Goin' UP

7. Real One

8. Outro (Blessings)