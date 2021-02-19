mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Staten Island Rapper CJ Has The Trap "Goin' UP"

Alex Zidel
February 19, 2021 12:09
Rising star CJ releases his debut project "Loyalty Over Royalty" with standout single "Goin' UP".


A star hasn't come out of Staten Island in nearly two decades, but it looks like CJ is about to change that. The "Whoopty" hitmaker is setting himself up for success, becoming the latest artist to emerge from New York's buzzing drill scene. Highly influenced by the sounds of Brooklyn, CJ came from out of nowhere when he first broke with "Whoopty" before following that up with "BOP". 

On Friday, CJ released his debut EP Loyalty Over Royalty, with a sole feature from his OG French Montana. The project is packed with punch, with the next single "Goin' UP" being pushed on editorial playlists.

The new record has CJ taking a different approach, dropping the drill beats and rhyming over a trap instrumental with steel pan hits. The song was performed as part of CJ's virtual performance on Thursday night, which you can watch below.

What do you think of "Goin' UP"?

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't no talking no hot sh*t on my phone
Made $100K right off the iPhone
Ain't bringing no treesh to my home
First I f*ck up the spot then I'm gone
Need that money right now, pronto
B*tch, I'm the boss, honcho
Said lil' b*tch I'm the man, macho
Tell 'em welcome to the party like Pop Smoke

