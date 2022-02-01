Her remarks about the Holocaust made Whoopi Goldberg a target today and she has surfaced with an apology. The veteran actress and The View host ruffled feathers while on the talk show where they were discussing how a school in Tennessee banned the book Maus. The award-winning graphic novel is about the Holocaust and during the chat, Golberg stated that the genocide was "white people doing it to white people," adding, "Y'all go fight amongst yourselves."

She later stated, "If you're going to do this, let's be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn't about race. It's not about race." Joy Behar attempted to correct Goldberg by saying that the Nazis viewed Jewish people as a different race, but the actress stood on her comments. "It's about man's inhumanity to man," she said. "That's what it's about."



Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

Following a heavy load of criticism, Goldberg reemerged with a penned apology.

"On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both," wrote Goldberg. "As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected."

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused." She signed the note as "Written with my sincerest apologies."