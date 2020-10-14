As one of the most popular social media networks in the world, Facebook has unprecedented power that even bigwigs are struggling to control. In recent years, Facebook has stood accused of being a tool used by foreign governments to manipulate elections with the help of spreading false information, and the allegations haven't gone unnoticed. New rules and regulations have been implemented by Facebook as now the platform is much more stringent on censoring "fake news" and unsubstantiated claims, and it seems that Mark Zuckerberg and Friends are making sure people who deny the existence of the Holocaust can't vocalize their opinions.



Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images

Back in 2018, Zuckerberg sat down with Vox and expressed that while he vehemently disagrees with Holocaust deniers, he believed in freedom of speech. “I’m Jewish, and there’s a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened. I find that deeply offensive," he said two years ago. "But at the end of the day, I don’t believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong."

However, the social media mogul has had a change of heart, and he shared his new thoughts about the controversial topic in a Facebook post. "Today we're updating our hate speech policy to ban Holocaust denial," wrote Zuckerberg. "We've long taken down posts that praise hate crimes or mass murder, including the Holocaust. But with rising anti-Semitism, we're expanding our policy to prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust as well. If people search for the Holocaust on Facebook, we’ll start directing you to authoritative sources to get accurate information."

"I've struggled with the tension between standing for free expression and the harm caused by minimizing or denying the horror of the Holocaust," he continued. "My own thinking has evolved as I've seen data showing an increase in anti-Semitic violence, as have our wider policies on hate speech. Drawing the right lines between what is and isn't acceptable speech isn't straightforward, but with the current state of the world, I believe this is the right balance." Do you think this was a good move?

[via]