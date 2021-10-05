His views on the COVID-19 vaccine have often made headlines, but this time, an elderly man went viral on TikTok after hearing one of Rogan's recent takes. Many anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers have taken to their social media accounts to make comparisons between the COVID mandates and global atrocities, but not everyone believes those similarities are equal. Rogan recently compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust and Nazi Germany, causing an uproar.

Gidon Lev, 86, has tens of thousands of followers on TikTok, and the Holocaust survivor recently went viral for issuing a response to Rogan's comparison, demanding for the podcast host to apologize.

Rogan stated that American freedom was being targeted with these COVID vaccine protocols. In a video shared online, Rogan is reportedly heard narrating a clip as a montage of images flashes, including photos related to both coronavirus and the Holocaust. There were pictures of the Nazi salute as well as maps of Nazi Germany, and it rubbed Lev the wrong way.

"Mr. Joe Rogan... I am an 86-year-old survivor of the Holocaust and I saw your video on American freedom and the COVID vaccine," he said. "It included images of the Holocaust and of Adolf Hitler, the monster who murdered my father, 26 members of my family, and 6 million Jews and others."

"You are absolutely not promoting freedom," Lev added in another video. "Remove the video immediately… I am shocked by your lack of sensitivity." Born in 1935, Lev and his family were forced into a concentration camp when he was six years old. Of all of his family members, only Lev and his mother survived.

Lev is reportedly open to speaking with Rogan about his experiences in the camp and how the notorious suffering of Jewish people in one of the most catastrophic cases of genocide in history is incomparable to the call to be vaccinated in the midst of a global pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

[via]