Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has met with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg, following through on a promise he made to educate himself. Jackson posted anti-Semitic quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler on his social media pages, earlier this week.

Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Jackson uploaded a screenshot to Instagram showing himself speaking with Mosberg on a video call.

"Today I had an opportunity to speak with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Mr. Edward Mosberg," Jackson wrote in the caption. "Thank you Mr. Mosberg for your valuable time and insight today. I'm taking this time to continue with educating myself and bridging the gap between different cultures, communities & religions."

The Eagles responded to Jackson's original comments by releasing a statement indicating the team had fined the wide receiver. but will not release him at this time: "Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted these consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning. We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward. He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still a lot of work to be done."

[Via]