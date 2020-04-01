It took a few months, but Griselda appears to be back in full swing with the announcement of Westside Gunn's upcoming album Pray For Paris. Following the release of the Alchemist-produced Conway EP LULU, Gunn took to Instagram to unveil the tracklist of his first solo project of 2020. From the look of it, the twelve-track album might be the most stacked of his career, with several lyrical heavy-hitters joining up with the modern-day ad-lib king.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Naturally, both Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher are present and accounted for, linking up for a full-fledged Griselda reunion on a pair of surefire bangers. Alongside his longtime collaborators, we've also got appearances from Wale, Joey Bada$$, Tyler The Creator, Boldy James, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, and more. Production will be handled by DJ Muggs, Daringer, Camo Monk, Beat COnductor, Alchemist, Jay Versace, Tyler, The Creator, and more.

You can check out the tracklist reveal, as shared via Gunn's Instagram page, right here. Look for Pray For Paris to arrive in the near future, one of Gunn's final project before his alleged retirement in 2020. Are you looking forward to this one?

1. 400 Million Plus Tax

2. No Vacancy [prod. DJ Muggs]

3. George Bendo (feat. Conway & Benny) [prod. Daringer]

4. 327 (feat. Joey Bada$$, Tyler the Creator, Billie Essco) [prod. Camo Monk]

5. French Toast (feat. Wale & Joyce Wrice) [prod. Camo Monk]

6. Euro Step (prod. Beat Conductor)

7. Allah Sent Me (feat. Benny & Conway) [prod. Daringer]

8. $500 Ounces (feat. Freddie Gibbs & Roc Marci) [prod. Alchemist]

9. Ver$ace (prod. Jay Versace)

10. Claiborne Kick (feat. Boldy James) [prod. Alchemist]

11. Party wit Pop Smoke (feat. Keisha Plum) [prod. Tyler the Creator]

12. LE Djoliba Cartier William