Conway The Machine & The Alchemist Release "LULU" With ScHoolboy Q & Cormega

Alex Zidel
March 30, 2020 10:24
432 Views
90
5
LULU
Conway & The Alchemist

Conway The Machine and The Alchemist drop a seven-pack of new heat to start the week off.


Boom boom boom boom! Conway The Machine is officially back with seven new songs produced by The Alchemist, releasing their collaborative project LULU today.

Griselda has been rising for the last few years, but 2019 was a big one for the boys from Buffalo. Alongside Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine made a name for himself as a gritty rhymer that doesn't care about hit-making or chasing a wave. He is fully aware of what he brings to the table, and that's straight-up bars. With this brand new display, the 38-year-old rapper does his thing over classic beats by Alc, enlisting a couple of friends to supplement his potent delivery. 

The ScHoolboy Q and Cormega-assisted LULU is officially out now. Let us know what your favorite song is in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Intro
2. 14 KI's
3. The Contract
4. Shoot Sideways (feat. ScHoolboy Q)
5. Calvin
6. They Got Sonny (feat. Cormega)
7. Gold BBS'S

Conway The Alchemist new music Lulu ScHoolboy Q Cormega
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
