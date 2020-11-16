In the last two weeks, there have been way too many incidents of gun violence in the hip-hop community. First, King Von was fatally shot outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge. Then, Mo3 was reportedly stalked and chased before being shot dead in his hometown. At a tribute service to Mo3, Boosie Badazz was reportedly shot. Finally, Benny The Butcher was reported to have been shot in the leg.

It's been exhausting for hip-hop fans who are desperate not to lose another rapper. Thankfully, both Boosie and Benny The Butcher appear to be alright.

Griselda's Benny The Butcher is officially out of the hospital, taking a private jet back home and recovering. Shortly after touching down, he seems to have linked up with his labelmate Westside Gunn to heal up in the presence of good company.

"I usually wouldn’t even post this but Buzz went From the hospital to a Private Jet to smoking Butchers Breath with me," wrote WSG on Instagram, sharing a picture of Benny in a reclining chair with his leg elevated. "Allahu Akbar #theBUTCHER #GXFR #BSF #BUFFALOKIDS #BabsSon #GODSplan #LEGEND."

It's nice to see that Benny is doing well after such a scary incident. Hopefully, his recovery goes according to plan.

Continue sending prayers and positive energy to Benny The Butcher and the Griselda camp as the rapper heals up from his wounds.