Westside Gunn Delivers "Flygod Is An Awesome God 2" Ft. Benny The Butcher, Boldy James

Griselda is undeniably one of the hardest working collectives and labels in hip hop. The crew of rappers, whether their working on solo projects or collaborative efforts, has continued to regularly release a steady stream of new music. The Buffalo, New York icons have seen an increase in their popularity, and now Westside Gunn has returned with his second project in recent months titled Flygod is an Awesome God II.

It was just back in April when Westside Gunn delivered his applause-worthy album Pray for Paris, and just shy of three months later, it's time for yet another batch of tracks. After dropping Flygod is an Awesome God last year, Westside Gunn has returned with Part II, and it's just as impressive. Features include looks from A.A. Rashid, Stove God Cooks, Armani Ceasar, Benny The Butcher, Rome Streetz, and Keisha Plum. Check out Flygod is an Awesome God II and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Praise God Intro (feat. A.A. Rashid)

2. Michael Irvin

3. Jose Canseco (feat. Stove God Cooks)

4. One More Hit (feat. Stove God Cooks)

5. Sadhu Interlude 1

6. Lil Cease (feat. Armani Caesar)

7. Fck The Police

8. Buffs Vs. Wires (feat. Benny The Butcher & Boldy James)

9. Minister Maino Skit

10. Bubba Check (feat. Stove God Cooks)

11. Sadhu Interlude 2

12. Drive By Love (feat. Keisha Plum)

13. Rebirth (feat. Keisha Plum)

14. Steve Behr (feat. Rome Streetz)