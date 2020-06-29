Live by the Shade, become undone by the shade. Last night, Westside Gunn took to Twitter to actively voice his displeasure with Eminem's Shady Records, with whom Griselda has signed a distribution deal.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The tweet arrived last night, while Griselda was in the midst of awaiting the verdict for the "Best Group" category, in which they were nominated alongside Chloe X Halle, EarthGang, JACKBOYS, Migos, and City Girls. "I wonder do @ShadyRecords know we’re nominated for a BET AWARD tonight," wrote Gunn, emphasizing his point with twin thinking emojis.

Though hardly severe insofar as shade goes, Gunn's message remains loud and clear -- he's displeased with the way Shady Records has been handling the steadily rising Griselda entity. Unfortunately, the shadow of Slaughterhouse still looms over Eminem and Paul Rosenberg's label, providing fuel for many of the fans who echoed Gunn's sentiments. On the other hand, there were some who reasoned that Gunn's distribution deal with Shady is actually rather artist-friendly, with freedom for Griselda to release music whenever they so choose.

It's unclear what prompted Gunn to vent on social media, but we can only hope he is able to come to understanding with the Shady camp. It would be unfortunate to see delays befall Conway's God Don't Make Mistakes, one of the year's most anticipated albums. As of yet, neither Eminem nor Paul Rosenberg have responded to Gunn's pointed message.