One year later, the sequel to Flygod Is An Awesome God will officially earn its release. Westside Gunn has emerged as one of the strongest characters in the rap game, moving past his previously-underlooked status and become a heavy hitter within Griselda. Alongside other members in the Buffalo-based collective, WSG is proving himself to be a sharp lyricist and an all-around dope rapper.

Following Griselda's nomination at the BET Awards, WSG revealed the cover artwork for Flygod Is An Awesome God 2, which is set to release this week. Now, a tracklist has been circulating, which includes some names that make complete sense.

OnSmash has shared the reported tracklist for Westside Gunn's album dropping on Friday, which is set to include features from Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar, Boldy James, Keisha Plum, and more.

Hip-hop heads are patiently awaiting the arrival of this album, especially considering WSG's recent surge in popularity. It is already set to be one of the first things that people tune into on Friday once all of the releases hit streaming services.

Check out the reported tracklist below and let us know which song you're most excited to hear.

Tracklist:

1. Praise God Intro (feat. A.A. Rashid)

2. Michael Irvin

3. Jose Canseco (feat. Stove God Cooks)

4. One More Hit (feat. Stove God Cooks)

5. Sadhu Interlude 1

6. Lil Cease (feat. Armani Caesar)

7. Fck The Police

8. Buffs Vs. Wires (feat. Benny The Butcher & Boldy James)

9. Minister Maino Skit

10. Bubba Check (feat. Stove God Cooks)

11. Sadhu Interlude 2

12. Drive By Love (feat. Keisha Plum)

13. Rebirth (feat. Keisha Plum)

14. Steve Behr (feat. Rome Streetz)

