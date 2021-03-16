Call it aging... or call it bad karma... call it whatever, but Wendy Williams was in the midst of spreading some messy rumors about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce when her body took control, allegedly simultaneously belching and farting on her talk show, getting picked up by all of the nearby microphones.

To make matters worse, this isn't even the first time that Wendy has been accused of letting one rip on television. Last year, she lightly lifted her leg before a flatulent sound escaped from her chair. Summer Walker even commented on the video at the time.

