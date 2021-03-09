Keeping Up With Kardashians series finale is bound to show bits and pieces of Kim Kardashian’s divorce from rapper Kanye West, and a recent teaser seemly hints at just that.

The show has reached its 20th and final season, and a new trailer shows a tearful Kim with a wad of tissues expressing she “feels like a f*cking loser.” On top of juggling law school, Kim filed for divorce in late February.

Around the time this was filmed, Kanye was in the spotlight for outlandish behavior, including running for President. There were public marital issues, Twitter outbursts, and an unfortunate bipolar episode that put Ye under major public scrutiny. It is only assumed that Kim’s emotional breakdown was caused by this series of stress-provoking events.

However, the trailer hinted at other exciting news for the Kardashian family. Model Kendall Jenner is shown expressing major interest in having kids, and soon too. Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan debate having a second child via surrogacy, while considering their "unofficial" relationship.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kris Jenner, the family’s mom-ager, was pictured working out the tricky details with her ex-lover Caitlyn Jenner, who had a hard time coming rekindling a relationship with her as seen in the past KUWTK seasons.

Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and father of their three children Penelope, Mason, and Reign, professed his love for Kourtney and admitted to wanting marriage despite the toxicity and constant tug-of-war that came with their relationship.

The KUWTK farewell season is set to premiere on March 18 and may be their most exciting season yet. Take a look below.