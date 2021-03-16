This is a season of shedding portions of her past and looking forward to her future for Kim Kardashian. It's been heavily publicized in the media that after six years of marriage, Kim and estranged husband Kanye West are working through a divorce. The uber-famous couple has made headlines together since revealing that they were dating in 2012, and after sharing four children and a jet-setting life together, it's alleged that they've decided to part ways. Kim recently sat down with Vogue and opened up about navigating family life through this pandemic, calling it a "cleanse" for many people.



"I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things and that is a huge awakening I think that so many people had and just who you want to spend your time with," said the reality star. "The people that you allow into your home because everything is so scary and everyone's afraid of everything. I mean, just even the amount of time that I know me and all my parent friends spent with our children has been so beautiful. We get this time. I try to look at things from a positive way."

The interview primarily focused on the conclusion of Keeping Up With the Kardashiansafter 20 seasons on-air. The business mogul explained that her role on television can be seen as an extension of home movies. “I look back and I think, oh my God—there are so many embarrassing things on TV for the world to see, but I’m so grateful for the evolution, because I’ve learned so much," said Kim.

"I’m happy we were able to be on [air] for so long, and for people to see that," she continued. "And to have all of those memories and home videos for almost 15 years… That’s amazing. I grew up with so many home videos, because that’s all my dad did. So it’s kind of a continuum of that.”

