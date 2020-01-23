The Wendy Williams Show has been on the air for nearly twelve whole years so for the host to say that she's never accidentally passed gas while filming is pretty unrealistic. She's bound to have conveniently forgotten about a time or two when she let one rip on her famous purple chair, hoping that nobody caught on. The star's fans were all over her last week when she seemingly allowed an audible squeak to exit her body, lifting up one leg casually and pausing her speech to complete the gas-passing. In her own accord though, Wendy says that things have been taken out of proportion and the sound was actually coming from backstage. Riiiiiight...

"Let me tell you something right now, okay?" started Wendy Williams as she explained "fartgate" on a recent episode of her show according to DailyMail. "I don't lean over like this to release a fart, I lean over like this because it's comfortable. If I sit [straight up] all the time, it's heavy on my spine. I like to release my hips and lean. I've been doing this for 11 years on this show. I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk."

A producer on the program appeared on stage to back up his boss, explaining that they were conducting a science experiment backstage but, because they didn't have the proper equipment to fill up a fish tank, a noise was being exhibited from behind the stage and it sounded as though Wendy was letting one rip. Uh-huh. Sure.

Do you think this is a convenient excuse or is Wendy actually telling the truth?