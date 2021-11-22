Earlier this year, many questioned the partnership between Tekashi 6ix9ine and music executive Wack 100.

It wasn't clear if Wack 100 was managing the "Gummo" rapper or just passing along some advice to the controversial 25-year-old, but what was clear, is that Wack had 6ix9ine's ear. After reports surfaced that Wack 100 made 6ix9ine upwards of $43 million, and despite 6ix9ine's pleas for Wack to set up a boxing match with Lil Durk, he steered him away from his beef with the Chicago rapper.

According to Wack himself, he lost some friends due to his relationship with 6ix9ine, and revealed that some big names checked him for the association.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

"I'm really not bothered by a lot of people cause I'm really a loner type dude. My close friends have called me and got on me," he told Bootleg Kev. "The one that got on me the most was Birdman. I'ma dude to keep it one hundred, ain't nobody bigger than the politics. That's my brother. But Birdman, outta everybody, got on my ass."

In a recent appearance on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast, Wack explained his relationship with 6ix9ine, and said that he had helped him in certain areas, but wasn't his official manager.

"I'm more of a business partner," he told Akademiks. "A few things have popped up where I need to assist him, but I'm just more of a business partner."

Continuing to explain that there are artists that he manages that require his constant assistance, Wack maintained that the majority of the dealings between he and 6ix9ine happen on the business side of things. And if Wack was generating $43 million for 6ix9ine in the matter of two months, it seems that the business side of things is pretty fruitful.

What do you think of Wack 100 saying he and 6ix9ine are just business partners? Let us know down in the comments.