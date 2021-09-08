Ever since Tekashi 6ix9ine sat down for an interview with Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks, he has allegedly signed $43 million worth of business deals, including a renegotiation of his album terms, upcoming concert dates, and more.

Many hip-hop fans would be happy to see 6ix9ine disappear from the game altogether but, unfortunately, it looks like he'll be here to stay for the long run. Despite his last album clocking in underwhelming sales numbers, it looks like 6ix9ine will be releasing another body of work, and Wack 100 is responsible for that.



The music manager, who has ties to The Game and Blueface, said on Clubhouse this week that 6ix9ine has made about $43 million in the last few months, and he's pocketing a quarter of that money.

"It’s been about 30 or 45 days since I did the interview party on Clubhouse, right?" said Wack on the platform. "So in the last 45 days, I probably done set up $43 million of business and I ain’t seen the kid. I’m talking about big movies, European tours, renegotiated his album terms all through attorneys and email. 45 more days, shit’s gonna start being announced to drop and release, and I need him to keep talking about it to keep it hot. I just get my little 25 percent. I ain’t trippin’."



Elsewhere, Wack confirmed that 6ix9ine is working on his new album, responding to a fan on Instagram who suggested he was silenced from speaking about the rapper. "Working on 69 album and tour NOW," wrote Wack. "I speak what I do cause I do wtf I wanna do. Now watch the movement."

