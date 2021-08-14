He has been making moves outside of his music career and Blueface seems to be getting more serious about boxing. The California rapper recently revealed that he purchased a restaurant and not long ago, he faced off with a TikTok star in the ring. That doesn't include his work with rapper Chrisean Rock, his artist that he has been developing since last year, and as he continues to diversify his portfolio, Blueface wants the public to take him seriously on all fronts.

He recently sat down with HipHopDX where he answered questions about which celebrity figures he believes he could take on in a fight, and of course, the Paul brothers came up during the conversation.

At first, Blueface didn't know which brother was Logan. "Oh, the big one. I think I could give him a run for his money. I done fought some big dudes," said the rapper. "I'm like 160 soakin' wet and I did not lose." As far as Jake was concerned, he was sure that he could take him on without an issue. Then, Blueface was asked about 50 Cent and recognized that Fif's size could be a problem, but he believed age could work to his advantage.

Near the end of the clip, Blueface was also asked about his manager, Wack 100, sitting down with Tekashi 6ix9ine on Akademiks's podcast. Blueface and 6ix9ine have been trading verbal jabs for months as the "Thotiana" hitmaker has made repeated public calls for 6ix9ine to join him in the ring. The outlet wanted to know if Blueface was aware of Wack and 6ix9ine's meet-up before it occurred.

"Uh, no, he didn't tell me," Blueface said as he shifted in his chair. He admitted that he saw it online with everyone else. "Yeah, it's one of his managerial things, I guess. I don't know. I let him do his thing. He lets me do my thing. Sh*t, we make money." Blueface was then asked if he would sit down with them.

"F*ck no," he answered. Check it out below.