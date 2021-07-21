The premiere of Kanye West's new song "No Child Left Behind" was inspiring for a few reasons. The track debuted as part of a Beats By Dre advertisement during the first half of the NBA Finals last night, featuring sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson. After being disqualified from the Olympics because of a failed drug test for marijuana, this is exactly the sort of bounceback that we love to see. Also, Kanye used the spot to elevate another rising talent in music, putting Louisville-based singer Vory on the song and letting him shine.

The DreamChasers-affiliated artist is already insanely decorated, earning a Grammy Award for his work on The Carters' Everything Is Love, and he's getting another chance to strive this week with the premiere of "No Child Left Behind," which he provided vocals for. Following the debut of the commercial on primetime television, Vory reminisced and hyped up the song some more on Instagram.

"Our voices must be heard," he said. "Sha’Carri we standing with you. Wait til y’all hear what we got on the album… DONDA OTW."

Vory is one of the album's only confirmed features so far. Other rumored collaborators include Chris Brown, Baby Keem, Griselda, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, and more.

Donda has been confirmed to be dropping on Friday, premiering on Apple Music a little earlier on Thursday evening.

Listen to Vory's feature on Donda below and stay tuned because he's about to blow.