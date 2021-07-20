Rihanna showed support for Sha'Carri Richardson, on Instagram, Monday night, joking about the Tokyo Olympic Village's use of cardboard beds for the athletes to sleep on during the games. Richardson was suspended from competition for a positive marijuana test, earlier this month.

"Beauty before the beast is unleashed," Richardson wrote on Instagram.

"Yassss for the non cardboard bed," Rihanna replied.



Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Monday wasn't the first time the Fenty founder publicized her support for the American track and field sprinter.

"Oh man, it sucks, you know," Rihanna said, earlier this month when asked about Richardson's suspension. "It sucks, it really does suck. But all is not lost, everything happens for a reason."

Not everyone in the music industry has been as supportive in wake of the positive test for THC. Wack 100 said that Richardson "failed us as a people," in response to the news.

“Put her on the first thing smoking back to the dispensary!” Wack wrote alongside a photo of Richardson on Instagram. “A violation leads to punishment. Nobody is bigger than the program. Rules & regulations are there to be followed not ignored. She failed us as a people far as I’m concerned!”

Check out Rihanna's comment below.