If it seems as if you're facing an overwhelming amount of Kanye West content online these days, it's because you are. The arrival of Donda is impending, and it comes after months of teasing and false rumors. The record's rollout has been particularly intense as Ye has already hosted a listening party at the ChurchLV in Las Vegas and on Thursday (July 22), he will make his way to Atlanta for an event that we already know will be unlike any other.

There have been several reports regarding what fans can expect from Donda, but we've officially received our first preview courtesy of a Beats By Dre commercial.

The clip stars Sha'Carri Richardson, the clocked "fastest woman in the world" who unfortunately missed this year's Olympics after testing positive for THC. In the Beats By Dre commercial, the track "No Child Left Behind" plays in the background as a slow-motion video of Richardson captivates viewers. Then, text over the clip confirmed that Donda will arrive this Friday (July 23), just as suspected.

It is also reported by Page Six that Kanye has set aside thousands of tickets for his listening event in Atlanta for students from several HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the area including Morehouse, Spelman, and Morris Brown. Check out the commercial below.

