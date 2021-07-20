Despite having some differences following Kanye West's rant about slavery a few years ago, Chris Brown appears to be back on the right path with the music legend, teasing another collaboration with Yeezy for his upcoming album Donda. On Tuesday, Breezy hyped up their next song together, taking to Instagram to make his announcement.

"Dat Yeezy and Breezy [eyeballs emoji]," wrote Chris, seemingly confirming that he's featured on Kanye's next album. The body of work has been teased all week, with attendees of a listening session in Las Vegas leaking information about the project. However, until now, Chris Brown was not listed as a possible feature on the album. Could Kanye have gone into the backend and added him in at the last minute?



Mychal Watts/Getty Images

The two previously collaborated on "Waves" before seemingly falling out over Kanye's "slavery was a choice" comments. "THIS IS JUST ENTERTAINMENT TO YALL. I DONT GIVE A FUCK!!!!" said Chris in 2018. "THIS MAN IS A CLOWN! OUR SONG JUST WENT PLATINUM BUT FUCK THAT! CMON BRUH, and if any flunkies gotta problem,, SEE ME... please! PLEASE BLACK PEOPLE... DO NOT FOLLOW THIS N***A ON HIS PATH TO DESTRUCTION! WHATEVER HELP U THINK I NEED.... GET IT FOR HIM ASAP! IMA FAN OF THIS MANS MUSIC SO WHAT HE SAYS IS LISTENED TO AND INTERNALIZED. WAKE THE HELL UP KANYE.... PLEASE. SLAVERY WAS A CHOICE???????? Whattttttt??????"

They've likely spoken a few times since Chris' passionate response to Kanye's words, choosing to work together once more. Chris also has one of the Russian tanks that 'Ye was sending to his friends last year.

We'll keep you posted on more information about Donda as it gets uncovered. Are you open to hearing another Breezy x Yeezy collab?



