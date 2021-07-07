She was hyped as being the next Olympics gold medalist for the U.S., but Sha'Carri Richardson's dreams have been dashed for the time being. Her Olympic Trials run made her the fastest woman in the world, but after it was announced that Richardson tested positive for THC, her Olympic plans hung in the balance. It was soon shared that the track star faced a 30-day suspension for breaking the rules, and Richardson later took accountability for her actions in an interview.

Her partnership with Nike reportedly remains intact after the brand came forward to say that they would stand by her through the controversy, but on Tuesday (July 6), it was announced that Sha'Carri Richardson was out of the Olympics altogether.

According to ESPN, Richardson's name did not appear on the USA Track and Field's Olympic roster. Her 30-day ban kept Richardson out of the 100-meter race, but this latest move proves that the officials decided to extend her ban. The USATF reportedly released a statement about the decision saying they agree that international rules regarding marijuana use should be reexamined, adding that they are "sympathetic" to Richardson's plight during this time.

"So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha'Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team," the statement reportedly reads. Meanwhile, Richardson's agent stated that he hadn't yet spoken with his client about this latest decision. However, Richardson took to her Twitter account to share a few thoughts. Check it out below.

