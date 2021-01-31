Vince Staples published a heartfelt series of posts on Twitter, Saturday, following the passing of SOPHIE. He detailed what it was like working with her for his album, Big Fish Theory.



"Can’t even be sad cause cuh would look at me like I was crazy lol," Staples wrote.

He continued: "Sophie was different you ain’t never seen somebody in the studio smoking a cigarette in a leather bubble jacket just making beats not saying one word. And don’t let the verse be deep or heartfelt cause she stopping the computer and walking outside until you get bacc on some gangsta shit. Sophie walked in the studio unannounced wearing Mickey Mouse ears on the way home from Disneyland with @JIMMYEDGAR like 'he has something for you' played 745 took a water bottle and left. Ima miss the homie."

SOPHIE, who received a Grammy nomination for her work in experimental pop, was beloved in the music industry. Throughout her career, she worked with Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX. Madonna, and many others, in addition to Staples.

"Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and slipped and fell," her record label Transgressive, announced in a statement posted on Twitter, Saturday.