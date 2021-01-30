SOPHIE's Experimental Influence Was All Over Vince Staples' "Yeah Right"

SOPHIE passed away earlier today at the age of 34 and following the news, many are looking back on her legacy, and some of the inspiration she brought to the industry. When it comes to the world of hip-hop, SOPHIE was a driving force on Vince Staples' album Big Fish Theory, particularly the song with Kendrick Lamar called "Yeah Right."

Vince and Kendrick offer some straight and to the point verses throughout the song, all while SOPHIE's abrasive and experimental production pulsates and pierces through your ears, forcing you to pay attention to every single detail. While it sounds minimalist in nature, there are plenty of subtle things happening in the music that makes you truly appreciate the movement SOPHIE was creating. These production philosophies were brought to SOPHIE's other endeavors and it's great that her influences got to touch the hip-hop world, even if just in a smaller capacity.

Quotable Lyrics:

Is your house big? Is your car nice?

Is your girl fine? Fuck her all night?

Is you well paid? Are your shows packed?

If your song played, would they know that?