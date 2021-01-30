mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SOPHIE's Experimental Influence Was All Over Vince Staples' "Yeah Right"

Alexander Cole
January 30, 2021 13:18
Image via Vince StaplesImage via Vince Staples
Image via Vince Staples

Yeah Right
Vince Staples Feat. Kendrick Lamar
Produced by Sophie

SOPHIE & Flume's production turned Vince Staples' Kendrick Lamar-assisted track "Yeah Right" into an experimental masterclass.


SOPHIE passed away earlier today at the age of 34 and following the news, many are looking back on her legacy, and some of the inspiration she brought to the industry. When it comes to the world of hip-hop, SOPHIE was a driving force on Vince Staples' album Big Fish Theory, particularly the song with Kendrick Lamar called "Yeah Right."

Vince and Kendrick offer some straight and to the point verses throughout the song, all while SOPHIE's abrasive and experimental production pulsates and pierces through your ears, forcing you to pay attention to every single detail. While it sounds minimalist in nature, there are plenty of subtle things happening in the music that makes you truly appreciate the movement SOPHIE was creating. These production philosophies were brought to SOPHIE's other endeavors and it's great that her influences got to touch the hip-hop world, even if just in a smaller capacity.

Quotable Lyrics:

Is your house big? Is your car nice?
Is your girl fine? Fuck her all night?
Is you well paid? Are your shows packed?
If your song played, would they know that?

Vince Staples
Vince Staples Kendrick Lamar Sophie RIP Sophie big fish theory
