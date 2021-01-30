SOPHIE, one of the most experimental and unique artists in all of electronic music and pop, has sadly passed away at the age of 34, according to Pitchfork. The artist was in Athens, Greece where she had been living for the last little while. Her labels, Transgressive and Future Classic, issued a statement on the matter saying “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.”

For those who don't know, SOPHIE began her career in the early 2010s where many became mesmerized by her incredible soundscapes and innovative production. This led to collaborations with other artists such as Vince Staples, Charli XCX, and even the legendary Madonna.

SOPHIE's death has come as quite a shock to her fans who woke up to the tragic news. The artist's representative addressed her fans in a separate statement, which read: “At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for SOPHIE’s fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

This is a horrible tragedy and we send our condolences to SOPHIE's family, friends, and fans. Rest In Peace to one of the most innovative forces in the music industry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

