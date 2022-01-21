Vado Delivers Banger After Banger On "Long Run, Vol. 2"

After announcing his new group "The Council," with Lloyd Banks and Dave East, Vado has delivered his highly anticipated 18-track album, Long Run, Vol. 2, which also sees appearances from Don Q, Papoose, Jim Jones, and many more.

"Long Ron, Vol. 2 is gonna be one of the best tapes of '22! Dis is for da Spittaz n Go Gettaz!" the 36-year-old said in a press release. "Imma show y'all who can rap and who can really rap! Time to quiet da critics and let 'em know I'm NYC's Top five dead or alive."

Production on the new album comes from the minds of Renegade, Digga, Beat Bangerz, Sharke, G Sparkz, 38 Spesh, Dolla Bill Kidz, Louie Roca, Haff, P LongRun, Dre, and DJ Ted Smooth.

Check out the music video for "Respect The Jux" above, stream the rest of Vado's project below, and leave a quick review in the comments if you're feeling Long Run, Vol. 2.

Tracklist:

1. 1 of 1 - Intro

2. Respect The Jux (feat. Lloyd Banks & Dave East)

3. Pressure

4. Talk To You

5. Auntie Kitchen (feat. Nelz)

6. Cartier Panthere

7. Sleepers (feat. Don Q & Papoose)

8. James

9. White Toes

10. Narcos

11. Heaven Up In Harlem

12. N.I.S.S.S.

13. Checkmate (feat. Jim Jones & Dave East)

14. 10 Check Commandments

15. It's Alright (feat. Lloyd Banks)

16. Blessed (feat. Dave East & Dre)

17. The DL

18. This Thing Of Ours