New York has one of the most celebrated hip-hop scenes across the country and it looks like three of the state's finest emcees are teaming up to form a brand new rap supergroup. Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East have apparently made a new supergroup called The Council, according to rap blog Blacklisted.

The popular page on Instagram shared the news that The Council would be coming through with new music soon, marking an exciting moment for New York-based hip-hop fans. New music is always welcome from Lloyd Banks, and his fanbase is definitely open to hearing Vado and Dave East rap their asses off alongside him.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Of course, this is not the first hip-hop group that Lloyd Banks has been part of. He was most famously a member of G-Unit with 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and others. The Punchline King was one of the better-known rappers in the collective and he has continued to remain relevant in the last decade, delivering one of this year's best albums in The Course of the Inevitable.

The news has not been confirmed by the members of The Council, but we will keep you posted when they announce their arrival. What do you think? Are you excited for new music from Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East?



