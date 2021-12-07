Kevin Winter/Getty Images SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images Paras Griffin/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images David Livingston/Getty Images
We count down the hottest hip-hop albums that dropped in 2021.
Following yesterday's unveiling of our Top 35 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs of 2021, we're back with the expected companion piece for the Top 30 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums. After pretty much a full year of uncertainty, it seemed rappers were ready to get back into release mode in 2021, and all the trappings that come with it-- namely, touring, festivals, merch, and the rest of the bag that was left on the table during the year prior. And, along with this minor resurgence in the artist and the artist's profitability, we've, of course, been bestowed with plenty of new albums (these things go hand-in-hand, after all).
This list, then, culls some of the HNHH mainstays and favorites (think: Mick Jenkins, basically any and all of Griselda), as well as the genre's most explosive artists of the year (think: Lil Nas X), and of course, some of our newest breakout faves (think: Baby Keem, Pooh Shiesty), and finally, some long-heralded OGs and soon-to-be-OGs-if-not-already (think: Nas, J. Cole, Drake). It's safe to say the breadth of hip-hop releases allowed a "something for everyone" policy to truly thrive. Nonetheless, we're sure you have an opinion on our list below, so do your duty as a loyal HNHH reader and comment away.
