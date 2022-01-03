Vado Locks In With Lloyd Banks & Dave East For "Respect The Jux" Music Video

Vado co-stars alongside Dave East & Lloyd Banks in the cinematic music video for "Respect The Jux (Remix)."

Vado has quietly delivered a stream of heat over the past few years while working alongside some of the most revered MCs of the game. Though it's been a while since he's dropped a full body of work, he came through in November with "Respect The Jux" ft. Dave East and Lloyd Banks, which actually served as their debut as a newly formed supergroup, The Council.

As fans anticipate a full body of work from Vado, East, and Banks, they commemorated the new year with the release of the music video for "Respect The Jux." Running for 6 and a half minutes, the trio runs through the streets of New York strongarming debt that's owed to them. The end of the video shows the trailer for an upcoming film titled, Respect The Jux.

Check the video out above.