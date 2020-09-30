Kevin and Eniko Hart aren't the only couple welcoming a newborn baby into the world this week. Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea also announced the birth of their baby girl today, revealing her name.

It has only been a few weeks that the world knew about Usher and his girlfriend expecting a baby but, today, the R&B singer announced his daughter's arrival into the world, sharing her first pictures.

Usher shared an image of his newborn daughter grabbing onto one of his fingers in a sweet post, which revealed her name.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," wrote Usher on Instagram. "'Isn’t She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat."

Congratulations to Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

Goicoechea is the Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, being linked to Usher for years.

News of their pregnancy was only announced in late August, adding to Usher's blessings this year. The singer has released some new music in 2020, also announcing a residency in Las Vegas for 2021, if the pandemic ever fades away.

He has also been frequently mentioned in potential match-ups for Verzuz, specifically against Chris Brown.