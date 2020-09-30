Congratulations are in order for Kevin and Eniko Hart, who are welcoming their newborn daughter Kaori Mai Hart into the world.

Their baby girl was born yesterday, as per Eniko's social media pages.

"A little bit of heaven sent down to earth," wrote Eniko on Instagram. "Welcome to the world baby girl.. We couldn’t love you more.."

The couple revealed that they were expecting at the beginning of the pandemic. They have been married for four years and have one son together, Kenzo Nash. Kevin and Eniko also take care of the comedian's two children from a previous marriage, Heaven and Hendrix.

Throughout their relationship, Kevin and Eniko have been through a lot. Last year, Kevin was involved in a near-fatal car crash. He required major back surgery, taking months to heal before returning to work. Kevin has also been caught cheating on Eniko, which was a huge deal early into their marriage.

As of late, they have been stable, enjoying family life together as they raise their children.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Recently, the funnyman made headlines when he revealed that, when he was a child, he attended a basketball camp with the late Kobe Bryant. He said that, after that, he was convinced that he had "no talent" on the court.

Congratulations to Kevin and Eniko!