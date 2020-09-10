When news first hit that Kobe Bryant had passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in late January, the world went into mourning for the Lakers legend. Almost eight months since the devastating news, Kobe continues to live in our minds.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart reminisced about going to basketball camp with the fellow Philly native as kids. He revealed that his childhood dream was to become a basketball player but he was quickly brought back down to reality after attending the camp.

Although the young Kobe had yet to reach the legendary potential he would be known for, he showed enough glimpses of his work ethic and talent to humble Hart.

“I went to basketball camp with Kobe Bryant. I swear to god, I went to camp with Kobe Bryant… this was when I realized my talent was not good, when I saw how good Kobe was,” the comedian explained.

Hart shared that he was floored when he saw Kobe dominating even when he was playing with his left hand. "Kobe showed me I had no talent," he said. "...he was the best player at the camp and just practicing on his left hand, apparently".

Despite having his hoop dreams squashed after witnessing Kobe's sheer talent, Hart was far from a sore loser. He recalled being roommates with Kobe and "having a blast" getting into overnight camp mischief with the future 18-time All-Star.

Check out the interview below and let us know how you remember Kobe Bryant.