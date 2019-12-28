In Kevin Hart's new Netflix documentary-series, Eniko Parrish, his wife, opens up about the marital issues that plagued her life after news broke about the comedian's cheating scandal.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

"How I found out was a DM," Parrish explains in episode 3, "What Happened in Vegas." "I don't know who it was, sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was pregnant at the time. I was about 7-8 months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately, I just lost it. I called him crying. I'm like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, 'How the fuck did you let that happen?'"

She pushed on fighting off tears: "You publicly humiliated me. Your whole, everything's on Instagram, everything's on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you're gonna do, I don't want to be a part of that.'"

For Parrish, it all came down to the baby. She chose to stay with Hart for their 2-year-old son Kenzo's sake: "I kept worrying about the baby; I have to maintain a level head, I think that's the only thing that really got me through," she said. "I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we've been through it, we've gone through it, we passed it and he's a better man now because of it ... I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good."

Kevin Hart: Don't F*ck This Up is available to stream on Netflix, now.