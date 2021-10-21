After nearly 13 years of rumors, speculation and a handful of director changes, the Uncharted film is finally right around the corner.

Uncharted, based on the wildly-successful video game series, stars Spider-Man actor Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, and Lone Survivor actor Mark Wahlberg as his mentor, Victor "Sully" Sullivan.

The film's official trailer, released today, makes a couple references to the Uncharted video game series, including an airplane setpiece taken directly from Uncharted 3. However, despite acknowledging the Naughty Dog-developed video game series, the Uncharted film has been pitched as a Nathan Drake origin story, making a carbon copy of any of the video games unlikely.

While conversation surrounding the film had been swirling since 2008, less than a year after the first Uncharted game was released, it took the better part of 12 years to actually get it going. After multiple swings-and-misses with different directors, Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer was hired in 2020 and the Uncharted film went into pre-production last year.

Arriving in February 2022, Uncharted, will come on the heels of Holland's third Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to release on December 17, 2021. The film's trailer also comes in the wake of Holland's Instagram announcement that he and Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya, are dating. Despite rumors that Holland could be done with Spider-Man after the release of No Way Home, with Uncharted on the horizon, 2022 is sure to be one hell of a year for the 25-year-old actor.

Wahlberg, who was cast as Sullivan in 2019, recently revealed that he had to eat 11,000 calories a day for his upcoming film, Stu, and told late night host Jimmy Fallon "it's such a hard, physical thing to do ... I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun."

