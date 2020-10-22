PlayStation gamers likely hold Naughty Dog's Uncharted franchise close to the heart, and for good reason. The four-game series, which follows the globetrotting adventures of Nathan Drake, Victor Sullivan, and Elena Fischer has become one of the most critically acclaimed franchises of all time. Each one also benefits from highly cinematic action, which often finds protagonist Nathan Drake (Nolan North) in perilous and often dizzying predicaments -- in which only his wits and his unparalleled ability to parkour can save him.

Those following the game are likely aware that an Uncharted movie has been in the works, having recently locked in Tom Holland to pick up Nolan North's mantle as the iconic hero. Though some wondered if the film would ever get underway, Holland recently sparked up the hype train by posting a first look at him in character. "It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate," he captions, embodying Drake's look with respectable accuracy.

In fact, Holland's casting has been approved by the man who originally brought Drake to life, esteemed voice actor Nolan North, who recently visited the film's set for a lay of the land. "@TomHolland1996 is crushing it as Nathan Drake!" he writes, giving his seal of approval to the young actor. "@unchartedmovie is in good hands!" And later, another word of wisdom: "Lookin' good, @TomHolland1996. You'll be happy to know that hair will still be with you well into your forties!"

Check out the pictures below, and should you count yourself an Uncharted fan, sound off -- do you think this movie will live up to the video games? As of now, the film is slated for a July 2021 release, though that's always subject to change.