Sony Pictures is eyeing Ruben Fleischer to direct the upcoming Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

As reported by Deadline, Fleischer is atop Sony's shortlist after a fast-tracked schedule knocked Travis Knight off the job. Holland's scheduling conflict with the filming of Spider-Man 3 has drastically impacted the schedule for Uncharted.

Fleischer is best known for the Zombieland series and Venom. His most recent work, Zombieland: Double Tap, earned over $100 million at the box office and was met with general praise from critics and fans alike.

In November, Deadline confirmed that Wahlberg would star opposite Holland.

Uncharted has seen six directors since it was announced in 2008. Originally, Wahlberg was set to star as Nathan Drake, but that role has moved to Holland. Wahlberg will likely star as Drake's mentor, Victor "Sully" Sullivan instead.

The film will be set before the events of the first installment in the PlayStation video game series created by Naughty Dog. Uncharted is one of the best selling video game franchises of all time and has seen widespread critical acclaim since its first release in 2007. The latest game in the series is 2017's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

No official release date has been set for Uncharted, but you'll be able to see Tom Holland in a third Spider-Man film in 2021.