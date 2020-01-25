Sony's upcoming Uncharted film has been delayed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will now be released on March 5, 2021, a date that was previously held for Sony's "Master of the Universe." "Masters of the Universe" no longer has a release date scheduled.

Uncharted stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Sully. The director spot is currently vacant.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Ruben Fleischer was the company's first choice to take over behind the camera. He's recently lent his talents to Venom and Zombieland 2. Travis Knight had to give up the job after a scheduling conflict.

Uncharted has seen six directors and faced numerous delays since it was announced in 2008. Wahlberg was originally set to star as Drake, but in the time since, he's aged out of the character and has been moved into the Sully role.

The story is expected to take place prior to the events from the first installment of the PlayStation video game series created by Naughty Dog. The latest game in the series is 2017's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Naughty Dog's newest game has also been delayed. The Last of Us Part II releases on May 29, 2020.