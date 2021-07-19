Mark Wahlberg says he ate 11,000 calories a day while filming "Stu."
Mark Wahlberg stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Thursday, and revealed his intense weight gain transformation for his upcoming film, Stu. Wahlberg says he ate 11,000 calories a day while filming the upcoming movie.
“Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. And it was fun for about an hour,” Wahlberg told Fallon. “It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out, you just don’t eat, and exercise. And this, even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.”
He added that, despite trying to get the movie done for years now, they only had a month to film it: “Once the metabolism starts to slow down, it gets really difficult. I was trying to get this movie made for six years — we only had 30 days to shoot it — and so, I wanted to really make it happen.”
Stu follows the story of Long, a failed boxer who moves to Los Angeles to try a career in acting. A release date for the movie has yet to be announced.
