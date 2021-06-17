Back in 2016, in the thick of their on-again-off-again relationship, Kylie Jenner showed her dedication to Tyga by getting a small tattoo of a lowercase "t." He got one for her as well, but the pair would eventually split for good and move on, and later, she reportedly altered the ink to read, "LA." We're not sure just how many women may have skin art in honor of the hitmaking rapper, but Tyga and his new lady friend recently shared the first look at their tattoos that show they're locked in.

Tyga and girlfriend Camaryn Swanson have been the subject of rumors and it seems that they've doubled down on their love by taking a trip to the tattooist's chair.

Photos show that he got "Cam" tattooed on his wrist while she opted for "t raww" down her neck. Days ago, the couple was the subject of engagement rumors after Page Six reported that Swanson was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger as the couple left an L.A. party. Neither has confirmed or denied the rumors, but this latest escapade to get tattoos just further fuels the rumor mill.

It's unclear when they began dating or how long they've known each other, but Tyga and Swanson went public back in March. The 22-year-old fashion designer has regularly posted her adventures with the 31-year-old rapper, so expect to see more of these two in the future. Check out a few posts below.

