Throughout their social media, reality television, viral careers, the Kardashian-Jenners have ignored rumors. Many times they have opted to dismiss allegations from the public but lately, we've seen that Kylie Jenner has been showing face and standing her ground. Following recent reports that she not only reunited with Travis Scott but the couple now had an open relationship, Jenner took to Twitter to call the gossip untrue.

Jenner has returned after a TikTok video went viral from Victoria Vanna, a model who said she was allegedly bullied by Kylie while Vanna was on set for Tyga's music video.

"This was like, years and years ago," said Vanna. "One time I was doing a music video and I've done a couple in L.A. I was doing a music video for him called 'Ice Cream Man' at the time and Kylie was on set with Jordan and Stass and another girl who was assistant I believe. Anyways, as soon as I walked out, she was looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of like, how I was dancing. Just making fun of me. Clearly."

"Thank God one of my best friends was there with me on set," she added. "Even Tyga's friends told me she was intimidated so. That's the time that I met Kylie Jenner and her friends." In another video, Victoria added that TikTok is a place where people can share their experiences and she wasn't mad at Jenner for their alleged previous interaction.

However, Jenner has called foul on Vanna's accusations. She hopped in TheShadeRoom's comments and wrote, "This never happened." Elsewhere she stated, "Anyone that knows me personally knows this is a false story. why would i do this. i also love women and would just never intentionally try and put anyone down . ok moving on. lol."

Check out the posts as well as the music video for "Ice Cream Man" below.