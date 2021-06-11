Camaryn Swanson
- MusicTyga Won't Face Charges In Domestic Violence Case Under One ConditionTyga will not be charged in his domestic violence case as long as he avoids any legal trouble within the next year. By Brianna Lawson
- GramTyga Breaks Silence On Domestic Abuse AllegationsThe rapper's ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson claims that he physically assaulted her, resulting in a black eye.By Erika Marie
- GramCamaryn Swanson Reveals Why She Pressed Charges Against TygaShe claims "someone" forced her hand after they gave "fake news" to TMZ.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTyga Arrested On Felony Domestic Abuse Charge: ReportTyga has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.By Aron A.
- CrimeTyga Turns Himself In To Police Over Domestic Abuse Allegations: ReportTyga's ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accused him of assaulting her. By Aron A.
- CrimeTyga Cooperating With Police After Being Accused Of Assaulting Ex-GF: ReportTyga's ex-girlfriend posted photos of the alleged injuries after accusing the rapper of physically assaulting her. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsTyga & Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson Get Tattoos Of Each Other's NamesThe 31-year-old rapper and the 22-year-old fashion designer recently went public with their romance.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyga's Girlfriend Spotted Wearing Diamond Ring Sparking Engagement RumorsTyga's girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, was spotted with a diamond ring prompting engagement rumors.By Cole Blake