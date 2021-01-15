Back in October, there were rumors flying around that California rapper Tyga and TikTok star Bella Poach had made a sex tape. Some people on Twitter had even alleged that they watched the video, confirming the identity of both celebrities. At the time, the rapper had just launched his OnlyFans page, so it was credible. However, it turns out that it was all a hoax as Bella Poarch revealed in her latest viral video.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The 23-year-old, who has over 52 million followers on TikTok, uploaded her most recent "two truths and a lie" video where she makes reference to the rumors that she filmed herself getting intimate with Tyga. Her three options were as follows: "Griffin Johnson tried to slide into my DMs", "I made a s*x tape with Tyga", and "I was adopted".

The video took off, with Bella pointing at the Tyga rumor and asserting that it's definitely a lie. As for the top truth that fellow TikToker Griffin Johnson messaged her, he posted screenshots of himself reaching out and telling her he likes her style.

Most recently, Tyga has sparked reconciliation rumors with his ex-girlfriend Amanda Trivizas after being spotted with her in Miami. He seemingly hasn't hung out with Bella Poarch in a few months, or at least posted about it.