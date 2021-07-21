Yeezy Season is hurling towards the Hip-Hop community at an unexpectedly quick pace, and while the secretive listening events across the United States were already enough to get fans excited, nothing beats a confirmation from Kanye West himself. During the Milwaukee Bucks' championship-clinching win during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Mr. West aired a teaser for his forthcoming album and confirmed that Donda will be arriving this Friday on July 23.

The ad has since been reposted all across social media, and it notably featured Sha'Carri Richardson, a.k.a. the clocked "fastest woman in the world," showing off her Nikes and Beats earphones while working out. What really stood out to viewers, however, was the music playing in the background. The clip reveals that it was a snippet of "No Child Left Behind," which is apparently fans' first official sneak peek at what Donda will sound like.

With a confirmed release date for Donda and a promising, even if short, snippet of one of the album's tracks, the hype for Kanye West's tenth studio album is at an all-time high. Naturally, fans have taken to Twitter to sound off on their excitement for the project, with many praising the artist's new sound on "No Child Left Behind" and officially declaring that no other albums matter at this moment other than Kanye's.

Check out some Twitter reactions below, and let us know in the comments how you're feeling about the snippet from "No Child Left Behind." Is Donda shaping up to be some of Kanye West's best work to date?