Kanye West is in album release mode, playing his upcoming tenth studio album at a private event in Las Vegas this weekend. The music legend's next body of work will reportedly feature Travis Scott, Future, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Griselda, and more. The cover artwork appears to have been leaked and those that have heard the album have extensive praise for it. Among those commenting on the new music, many are saying that it pushes the boundaries of Ye's previous production catalog, possibly making for one of his best albums yet. Obviously, that much has thousands of hip-hop fans excited to hear the final version.

As we wait for more information on the release of the album, Instagram personality Justin LaBoy, whom Kanye played the album for, claims that it will be dropping this week. "His name is @kanyewest & this week he’s dropping another classic album," wrote LaBoy on a recent post, writing that Kanye "kills" every beat, hook, and verse.



Pierre Suu/Getty Images

In the comments to the post, people have been offering alternate answers to the theoretical question posed by LaBoy, including many saying that Lil Baby and Drake are also appropriate names for that situation. Meek Mill also slid into the comments though, and he appeared to state his displeasure over Kanye's upcoming new album.

"Big cap," wrote Meek, seemingly devaluing Justin LaBoy's claims about Kanye dropping a classic album.

It's unclear if his comment was directed at Kanye, or if he simply didn't read the caption, which mentions the legend. However, the two do have some differences stemming from a meeting between Meek and Kim Kardashian last year. The two met to discuss criminal justice reform and you may recall, Kanye tweeted that he wanted a divorce from Kim ever since her meeting with the rapper, implying that their meeting was about more than just reform.

Check out the post below, and Meek's comment underneath.



