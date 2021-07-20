It would appear as if the long-awaited release of Kanye West's tenth studio album DONDA is arriving as early as this week. Expectations point to Friday, though Ye has never been the most traditional in his approach. Yet perhaps we're seeing some semblance of a normal rollout from the polarizing hip-hop titan, who has been lining up listening events in the days before the drop.

This Thursday, Ye is set to stage a listening event at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium; interested parties can secure tickets right here. Yet fear not if you can't make it, as it would appear that Kanye may very well be looking to tour this album long term.

According to a since-deleted post from longtime Kanye collaborator Consequence, the Donda Experience is slated to go down at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend, on Sunday, July 25th.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

To be fair, Consequence has deleted all traces of the announcement, which is hardly concrete. Still, it's clear that Kanye's upcoming album is on the way, and early reports seem to point to a return to form of sorts. Those who actually heard the album have teased guest appearances from Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Westside Gunn, Playboi Carti, and more.

A recent report claims that Kanye also rapped about "escaping from Calabasas," a place he willingly lived for years. Clearly, he's experiencing some complex emotions, and it should be interesting to hear how he addresses such widely-publicized topics on wax.

At this point, it's evident that DONDA is coming, and Yeezy will be bringing his new material to the stage. At least to an extent; it's unclear as to whether or not the megastar has any intention of staging a lengthy tour at this stage. We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out a preserved copy of Consequences' initial announcement below.