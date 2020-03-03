Despite Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian not having had one of the most amicable breakups, he has no shame in publicly thirsting over her Instagram posts.

On Monday (Mar. 1), Khloe posted a mirror selfie promoting a two-piece set from her Good American brand. Her body looks insanely toned in the photo, and Tristan decided to come right out and let her know. In a rather bold move, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child commented that her pic was "Saucy", which expectedly got the tabloids going crazy. This is going to be added to Tristan's track record of public thirsting, as he committed the same offense on one of Khloe's posts back in November. While his most recent compliment seems to have disappeared from the comment section, a simple Google search will confirm that it was there. Did he think it would fly under the radar? Was he embarrassed when it attracted so much attention? Did Khloe delete it to remove all traces of the cheater from her page? We'll probably never know and we'll just have to accept that.

The NBA player sparked a scandal when he cheated on Khloe with her sister's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods has repeatedly denied ever being sexually involved with Tristan - she even took a lie detector test to prove it - but she continues to be ostracized from the Kardashian-Jenner empire.