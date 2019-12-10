A few days ago, it was revealed in a trailer for Red Table Talk that Jordyn Woods had taken a lie detector test to determine whether she had slept with professional basketball player, Tristan Thompson. Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett's Facebook Watch show shortly after the cheating scandal had erupted in February. The story caused such a stir because Thompson was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time, who is the sister of Woods' former best friend, Kylie Jenner.

On the latest "Ask Us Anything" episode of RTT, Pinkett, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter, Willow Smith, returned to this topic as per the request of a viewer. Pinkett highlighted that Woods had asked to come on the show for that tell-all episode and had also asked to take the lie detector test. "It wasn't for this show," Pinkett said. "It was for her and the people she loves."

A brief portion of Woods' supposedly two-hour meeting with the forensic polygraphist is shown in the episode. "I just want everyone to know that I'm telling the truth and that's the most important part of the story to me: the truth," she tells the man. After being asked a set of preliminary questions, the polygraphist asks her if she ever had sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson. She responds in the negative and the test detects no lie. "You definitely passed and I believe you're being truthful on the test," he says.

Before this new information even came to light, Khloe Kardashian publicly shared last week that she has forgiven Woods and Thompson for whatever may have occurred.